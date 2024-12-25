NBR’s ex-chairman Nazibur sent to jail after remand

A court in Dhaka has sent former principal secretary to the former Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and former NBR Chairman Md Nazibur Rahman to jail following the end of his three-day remand in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Makbul in 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saifuzzaman passed the order on Wednesday after police, following the remand, produced Nazibur before the court and pleaded to keep him in jail until the investigation is over.

Earlier, on December 18, a Dhaka court, granted him a three-day remand in the case after the hearing. Meanwhile, police arrested Nazibur Rahman from Ramna in Dhaka on October 6.

According to the case documents, the BNP announced one-point programme on December 10, 2022.

Police and AL men later created ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on December 7. They entered the BNP office and charged batons and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Makbul critically.

On September 30, one Mahfuzur Rahman filed a case against 256 people including Sheikh Hasina with Paltan Police Station.