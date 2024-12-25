Free medical camp held in National Press Club

A free medical camp was held on Monday (December 23) at Abdus Salam Hall of the National Press Club for the members of the Dhaka Sub-Editors Council (DSEC) in celebration of the Great Victory Day.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Islami Bank Central Hospital, Kakrail, provided free medical consultations and advice to approximately 300 DSEC members.

The event was inaugurated by DSEC Founding President Mir Mostafizur Rahman.

DSEC President Muktadir Anik presided over the function, while General Secretary Zohur Iqbal Khan served as moderator.

Former presidents and leaders of DSEC, including Kaykobad Milan, Ashraful Islam, Nasima Akhtar Soma, KM Shahidul Haque, Zakir Hossain Imon, Mamun Faraji, and former General Secretary Abul Hasan Hriday, were present.

Representatives from Islami Bank Foundation, including DGM Jasim Uddin, Superintendent Md. Abdul Aziz Riyad, and Assistant Superintendent SM Abdullah Al Mamun, also attended. Specialist doctors such as Cardiologist Dr. Md. Abdus Salam and Diabetes & Medicine Specialist Dr. Md. Ahsan Ullah provided consultations.

Executive members of DSEC, including Joint Secretary Monir Ahmed Zarif, Treasurer Nazim ud-Daula Sadi, and others, along with Women Affairs Secretary Farhana Naznin Flora, were actively involved.

Islami Bank Foundation announced a 40% discount for DSEC members on examinations conducted at the medical camp. DGM Jasim Uddin confirmed the extension of corporate facilities for DSEC members and their families at Islami Bank Central Hospital.

The speakers at the event emphasized the importance of such humanitarian efforts and expressed hopes for more initiatives in the future.