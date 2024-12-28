‘My main responsibility is to hold genocide’s trial’

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul has said that the three main works of the interim government are to hold genocide trials, reforms and elections.

“As law adviser, my main responsibility is to hold trial of genocide.”

“There was no Justice, no investigation office in the tribunal. A prosecution team was made within a week. I want to assure you that there will be no negligence in the trial. There is no delay in the trial process.”

Adviser Asif Nazrul added, “The judiciary cannot be put under question by rushing the judicial process.”

“Our main focus is on the enforced disappearances and crimes against humanity that have taken place on the soil of Bangladesh. Among the main accused who ordered these crimes, our priority is to try them,” he added.