All illegally grabbed land will be freed within next 3 months

Some 16 acres of forest land out of 90 acres, which are occupied illegally in Gazipur, have been recovered since August 5 and all occupied lands will be freed from the grabbers within the next three months.

Environment, Forest, and Climate Change adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told this while addressing a discussion on forest and environmental conservation at the conference room of the Gazipur Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

She said that strict action will be taken against them, no matter how powerful the illegal occupants are. Rizwana also instructed deputy commissioners to expedite the process of demarcating forest boundaries.

During the discussion, Rizwana also advised the Department of Environment that during the renewal process, review all the aspects thoroughly before issuing permit and include public opinion.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nafisa Arefin presided over the discussion while Superintendent of Police, the Commander of the Army Security Unit, the Commander of 63 BGB, the Secretary of Gazipur City Corporation, representatives from the Forest Department and the Department of Environment, local representatives, environmental activists were present, among others.