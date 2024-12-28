One killed in Habiganj road accident

A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kalardoba area at Banischong upazila in Habiganj district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jony Miah, 26, son of Sahid Miah, hailed from Netrakona district.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at around 1:00 pm when a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided head-on with another one, leaving four passengers of both vehicles injured.

Then, the injured were sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where Jony succumbed to his injuries.

Alamgir Kabir, officer-in-charge of Habiganj Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident.