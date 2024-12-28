Le Reve’s new store at Bashundhara Shopping Complex

Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion brands, inaugurated its new grand store at Bashundhara Shopping Complex on December 22. The grand opening took place on Level 5, Block A, with the enthusiastic participation of Le Reve’s honorable CEO, heads of marketing, sales, and other departments, designers, loyal customers, well-wishers, and key media representatives.

Le Reve’s CEO, Mannujan Nargis, expressed her delight, stating, “Our beloved customers have long requested a larger store at Bashundhara Shopping Complex. To honor their wishes, we have launched this grand new store. This store strengthens the respectful bond, trust, and love we share with our customers.

Regarding the new collection, she added, “Winter is one of our longest fashion seasons. Our winter collection, named ‘Chaos,’ aims to convey a message of positivity amidst change. This store features the trendiest winter styles. We have enriched the new store with lifestyle items for women, men, children, and teens. Additionally, we have displayed exclusive styles from Nargisus by Le Reve. I invite everyone to visit our new grand store at Bashundhara to enjoy Le Reve’s unique designs and the complete new winter collection.”