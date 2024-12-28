It was eventful year for women’s football team

The country’s football passed through an event full year in 2024. This year Sabina and Co. rewrite the history by retaining the prestigious SAFF title. The country’s football was also discussed with various incidents on the field and off the field.

Sabina and Co. rewrite history

In 2022, Bangladesh eve football team won the maiden SAFF Women’s Championship title. They once again retained the prestigious SAFF title this year and emerged undefeated champions, reports BSS.

Bangladesh played 1-1 with Pakistan in their tournament opening match, beat India 3-1 in their last group match.

In the semifinal, Bangladesh thrashed Bhutan 7-1 and again won the SAFF title defeating hosts Nepal by 2-1 goals in the final.

The Bangladesh eve football team was given warm reception for their great achievement. SAFF champions Sabina and Co. were brought from the airport to Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban in an open-top bus. Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus also hosted reception for women’s football team for winning the SAFF crown.

Sports Ministry, Bangladesh Olympic Association, Bangladesh Cricket Board also gave them cash reward for their outstanding success.

Success of age group teams

Apart from the senior women’s team, Bangladesh has also become the champion in South Asia at the age group level. Bangladesh eve team won the SAFF U-19 tournament in February.

India and Bangladesh were declared joint champions of the SAFF U19 Women’s Championship at the BSSSMK Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday, February 8 at Birshreshtah Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.

In the final, India took lead rode on Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam’s early goal before Sagorika equalised for the hosts in injury time to take it into penalties. After an extraordinary shoot-out which remained locked at 11-11 as every single player on the pitch converted their penalties, the referee decided a coin toss to determine the champions.

India won the coin toss, but the decision was later cancelled and after more than two hours of waiting, the trophy was shared.

In March, Bangladesh women’s team returned home as champions in the SAFF U-16 tournament beating India 3-2 in penalty shootout held in Nepal. Bangladesh also clinched their first-ever SAFF U-20 tournament title beating host Nepal by 4-1 goals in the final held in Nepal in August.

End of Kazi Salahuddin era and Tabith Awal become new BFF president

Legendary Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin was elected as the president of BFF in 2008. After being elected president for four terms, he again expressed his desire to compete 2024 election. Later, however, he changed his decision.

Former footballer and former BFF vice-president Tabith Awal has been elected as the new president of BFF. Tabith Awal finally competed against FM Mizanur Rahman Chowdhury from Dinajpur in te much-hyped polls held in October 26.

Two former star footballers Syed Rumman Bin Wali Sabbir and Shafiqul Islam Manik lost the election for the post of vice president.

The four elected vice-presidents are not old figures in football. Wahid Uddin Chowdhury Happy and Sabbir Aref made the surprise by defeating the two former star footballers.

Sheikh Russel, Sheikh Jamal withdraw participation of BPL

Country’s top two football clubs Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club withdrew their participation from the in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier Football League this time citing sponsorship crisis.

Despite initial negotiations and agreements with the footballers, both clubs later decided not to participate in the league.

Besides, Abahani, one of the most popular and traditional clubs of the country, is also playing the league without foreign footballers.

The scope of domestic football has been curtailed with Independence Cup and Super Cup has been omitted from the calendar. Only Federation Cup and BPL League will be held this time.

Bashundhara Kings bitter experience

This year Bashundhara Kings won their fifth successive Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) titles and also won treble, but they ultimately failed keep their performance up at end of the year. In the ongoing BPL Bashundhara Kings lost two out of five league matches. Kings did not lose two matches in one league since their promotion to the BPL.

Despite replacing Spanish coach Oscar Bruz¢n, there was no impact on the AFC tournament held in Bhutan. Kings lost AFC Challenge League (ACL) 2024-25 by suffering a 0-1 loss to Nejmeh Sporting Club of Lebanon, a 0-4 loss to East Bengal Football Club of India and 1-2 loss to Paro Football Club of Bhutan.

Hamza to represent Bangladesh

Bangladeshi football fans finally got the good news at the end of year as Bangladesh-origin English footballer Hamza Choudhury got the formal approval to represent the Bangladesh national football team after FIFA has cleared the midfielder to wear the red and green jersey at international level.

The issue of Hamza was hanging in FIFA for a long time. Finally, Hamza’s dream of playing in the red-green jersey is going to be fulfilled after the FIFA’s approval.

Newly introduced Bangladesh 2.0 challenge Cup

The new domestic session began with Bangladesh 2.0 Challenge Cup, a newly launched domestic football event. Bashundhara Kings won the inaugural title beating Mohammedan held at Bashundhara Kings Arena.

Legendary footballer Zakaria Pintoo’s death

Zakaria Pintoo, the first captain of the ‘Swadhin Bangla Football Team’, passed away on November 18 last. The death of Bangladesh’s first captain caused deep grief in the sports arena of Bangladesh. He was given Guard of Honor for being recognized as freedom fighters. Mohammedan Club, BFF, Ministry of Sports paid him deep tribute and respect.

National senior men’s football team’s unsuccessful year

Bangladesh senior men’s football team passed a frustrating year. They played eight matches losing six and winning only two one against Bhutan and one against Maldives in FIFA friendly matches. Bangladesh has lost all their four matches in the World Cup qualifiers this year. Even the Javier Cabrera’s men failed to score a single goal in those four matches.