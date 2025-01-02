Maj (Retd) Sinha murder: AG urged to hold appeal hearing quickly

Major (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan’s mother has requested the Attorney General to hold the hearing on her son’s murder case at the High Court as soon as possible.

Nasima Akter, mother of slain Major (Retd) Sinha, met Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman at 10:30am on Thursday (January 2) at the latter’s office at High Court in the capital.

During the meeting, Nasima Akter requested the Attorney General to take necessary steps immediately to implement the verdict of Major (Retd) Sinha murder.

Responding to the request, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman assured the family members to hold the hearing on the judgement of the murder case as soon as possible.

At that time, Major (Retd) Sinha’s younger sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdousi and several others were present. Following the meeting, they talked to journalists.

They regretted that it was very unfortunate that the trial of the sensational murder case was yet to be concluded and the convicts were yet to be punished. However, it is expected the appeal hearing of the convicts will be held at the High Court soon.

On the night of July 31, 2020, Maj (Retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan was killed in a police firing at Shamlapur checkpost of Baharchhara union of Teknaf upazila in Cox’s Bazar.

The next day, police filed two cases at Teknaf police station and one at Ramu police station. On August 5, 2020, Sinha’s elder sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a case against nine policemen with Cox’s Bazar court.

Liaqat Ali, the former in-charge inspector of Teknaf’s Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre, was made the main accused in the case.

The other accused in the case was Pradeep Kumar Das, suspended officer-in-charge (OC) of Teknaf police station.

On January 32, 2022, the Cox’s Bazar district and session judge court sentenced Inspectors Pradeep Kumar Das and Liaqat Ali to death, and six other accused to life imprisonment.