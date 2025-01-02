BGIC welcomes 2025

Bangladesh General Insurance Company PLC. (BGIC) welcomed 2025 with a marvelous function at the Head office on Wednesday. 1st January is also 102nd Birth anniversary of M A Samad, the Pioneer of Insurance Industry and Founder of BGIC. The event remembered his ideals and his contribution to the insurance industry.

The Chairman of the company Mr. Towhid Samad was the Chief Guest of the function and the function was chaired by Mr. Ahmed Saifuddin Chowdhury, Managing Director & CEO.

The Chairman Mr. Towhid Samad directed to all concerned to give whole hearted efforts to maintain the growth of BGIC in coming days.

Hon’ble Directors, officers and employees of the Company were present at that time.