China faces new virus HMPV outbreak

China is experiencing a rise in respiratory illnesses, particularly HMPV, as winter approaches. Hospitals are overwhelmed, with fears of a healthcare crisis.

A seasonal rise in respiratory illnesses in China is drawing significant attention this year, especially on social media. The focus stems from unfounded comparisons to the Covid-19 pandemic, which began five years ago.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the increase in cases in a November bulletin, noting that respiratory infections had been on the rise since October. In response, China’s National Disease Control and Prevention Administration (NCDPA) has launched a pilot monitoring system aimed at identifying and managing pneumonia of unknown origin. This initiative is designed to improve tracking and response to the surge in winter-related respiratory infections.

Although social media is filled with claims of overcrowded hospitals, no official reports suggest that the situation is critical. However, the NCDPA acknowledged a notable rise in respiratory infections between December 16 and 22.

China’s monitoring service

A statement from the NCDPA released recently revealed that respiratory infections had risen significantly in the week of December 16 to 22. The NCDPA’s new protocols require laboratories to report infections while disease control agencies verify and manage the cases, ensuring a more coordinated response to the current crisis.

Kan Biao, an official from the NCDPA, stated at a press conference that while respiratory infections are expected to increase throughout the winter and spring, the total number of cases this year is projected to be lower than in 2024.

Impact on children and elderly

The ongoing pneumonia outbreak is particularly concerning for vulnerable groups, including young children and the elderly. Children, whose immune systems are still developing, are especially susceptible to severe symptoms, while older adults with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are at heightened risk of complications.

The symptoms of HMPV and other respiratory viruses, including fever, cough, runny nose, and wheezing, closely resemble those of the common cold or flu. In severe cases, HMPV can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, particularly in children. The virus spreads through respiratory droplets and close physical contact, making it highly contagious in crowded settings.

What Is Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)?

Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that commonly causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms. It is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months. While the virus typically leads to upper respiratory infections, it can sometimes result in more severe conditions, particularly among young children and the elderly.

HMPV is transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or surfaces. The virus shares similarities with other respiratory viruses, such as RSV, measles, and mumps. Unlike Covid-19, there is no vaccine for HMPV, and antiviral treatments are not available. Most cases are mild and can be managed at home with rest and hydration. However, severe cases may require hospitalization, oxygen therapy, or corticosteroid treatments to manage symptoms.