Khaleda Zia meets Qatar Ambassador during short stopover in Doha

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia met with Bangladesh’s Ambassador to Qatar Nazrul Islam at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar.

She met with him during her short stopover at the airport, the BNP chief’s personal physician Prof AZM Zahid confirmed the development.

Nazrul Islam then inquired about Khaleda Zia’s health.

After a short brief, Kaleda Zia started for London’s Heathrow Airport.