Iran rejects Macron’s remarks on its role in region as ‘baseless’

Iran on Wednesday rejected as “baseless” French President Emmanuel Macron’s remarks claiming Tehran was the main strategic and security challenge in the Middle East.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the comments as “baseless, contradictory, and speculative,” and called for France “to reconsider its non-constructive approaches to peace and stability” in the region.