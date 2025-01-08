Sub-zero temperatures across UK as floods remain

Wintry weather is tightening its grip in many parts of the UK, with sub-zero temperatures expected to plunge even lower than during the heavy snowfall of the past weekend.

Weather forecasters predict the coldest nights of the year over the next two days, and temperatures are expected to fall as low as -20C in some areas.

A series of yellow weather warnings covering the next few days have already become active – with the latest warning over ice in parts of northern Wales, as well as areas in central and northern England, until 12:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The cold weather comes after another day of flooding causing havoc in central England but, with no further rainfall expected in flood-hit areas in the coming days, flood waters are likely to begin subsiding.

An amber cold health alert – the second-highest level – covering all regions of England is in place until midday on Sunday.

The alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), warns the freezing conditions are likely to result in a rise in deaths, particularly among older and vulnerable people, and an increase in demand for health services.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said it was “vital that we continue to check in on friends, family and neighbours that are most vulnerable”.

“These people could be more at risk of heart attacks, stroke and chest infections as a result of cold temperatures,” he said.

There were 102 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 199 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in place across England on Wednesday morning.

One flood warning and six flood alerts were in force in Wales.

Temperatures on Tuesday night fell widely below freezing, with most of the UK waking up on Wednesday to a frost.

The lowest temperature overnight was in Scotland with -7C at Tulloch Bridge. But with -6.6C in Katesbridge, it was Northern Ireland’s coldest night of the winter so far.

Across England, the temperature fell to -6.3C in Shap, Cumbria, but even in southern England it was -6.1C at Benson, Oxfordshire.

In Wales, the lowest temperature was -3.7C in Bala, Gwynedd.

Travel disruption continued on Tuesday, with flights delayed, roads closed and railways impacted by the poor weather.

People continued to grapple with the impact of the severe flooding that has affected homes and businesses across the Midlands and a man had to be rescued from a flooded caravan park in Leicestershire’s Barrow upon Soar.

Looking ahead, the flooding and warnings are expected to reduce with no significant rain predicted in the areas experiencing flooding.

The focus will switch to how far temperatures are likely to fall, particularly during the night.

A yellow ice warning covering Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was accompanied by another, also up to 12:00 on Wednesday, which tells people to be aware of the likelihood of snow and ice in Northern Ireland and parts of northern and western Scotland.

A separate yellow warning for snow in some southern counties of England comes into force at 09:00 on Wednesday, and will last until midnight.

Rain will spread across the far south of England but there will be some snow over Exmoor and Dartmoor, perhaps as much as 10cm (4in) on Wednesday.

Snow may also fall over mainly higher ground later Wednesday in south-east England.

The wintry conditions have caused significant disruption across the UK since snow swept many parts of the country at the weekend.

Hundreds of schools were closed in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, including schools in Yorkshire, Merseyside, the Midlands and Aberdeenshire.

Most flights are running again after they were temporarily halted at airports in Liverpool, Bristol, Aberdeen and Manchester – but operators have warned some delays are still likely.

Some major roads were shut because of poor weather conditions, including the A1 in Lincolnshire which was still closed on Tuesday afternoon due to extensive flooding.

Bitter cold is expected in many parts of the UK in the coming days, with the likelihood of sharp overnight frosts.

Temperatures are expected to drop well below freezing on Wednesday and Thursday night, with forecasters expecting many parts of the UK to experience a hard frost and lows of between -3C and -10C.

In places that are still experiencing snow cover, it could be as cold as -14C to -16C on Wednesday night, and on Thursday the Pennines and snow fields of Scotland could register temperatures as low as -16C to -20C.

That would actually be far colder than was experienced at the weekend when a low of -13.3 C was recorded at Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands.

It is also significantly lower than anything seen last winter when a particularly bitter night in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands saw a mark of -14C being recorded.

The last time the UK had any temperature below -20C was in February 2021 when Braemar in Aberdeenshire was measured at -23C.