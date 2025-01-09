BNP files complaint with ICT over ‘crossfire’ deaths of 2,276 party men

BNP has filed a complaint with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) over the killing of its 2,276 party men in crossfire across the country and the disappearance of 153 leaders and activists from 2008 to 5 August, 2024.

Salauddin Khan, a member of the party’s case and information committee, filed the complaint on behalf of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday (January 9).

Lawyer Nurul Islam Zahid was present at the time.

From 2008 to August 5, 2024, some 2, 276 individuals from BNP and its affiliated organisations, including Ilias Ali were victims of crossfire, abductions, and murders, Salauddin said.

According to a recent report of the human rights organisation Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), at least 1,926 people were killed extra-judicially in such “gunfights” or “crossfires” in the 15 years during regime of Awami League government.