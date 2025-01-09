Bangladesh Health Watch urges vigilance amid HMPV virus outbreak

Bangladesh Health Watch (BHW), as a civil society platform expresses deep concern over the recent outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) which is reportedly on the rise in China, has now started to spread in the UK, and recently in our neighboring country India.

HMPV virus is a respiratory virus that poses a significant health risk, particularly to children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

HMPV is known to cause respiratory tract infections that may range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe illnesses, including pneumonia and bronchitis, just like another Covid. HMPV is transmitted through respiratory droplets, direct contact with infected individuals, or contaminated surfaces. Infections are most common during late winter and spring, and symptoms range from mild cold-like illness to severe respiratory conditions, such as bronchiolitis or pneumonia. High-risk groups, including children under five and adults over 65, often experience more severe complications.

There is currently no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment for HMPV. Management focuses on supportive care, including hydration, fever reduction, and, in severe cases, oxygen therapy or mechanical ventilation. Early identification and appropriate clinical care can significantly improve outcomes.

Bangladesh Health Watch urges citizens to take preventive measures, including; i) washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds,ii) Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or elbow when coughing or sneezing; iii) stay away from individuals showing symptoms of respiratory illness.

BHW calls on health authorities to strengthen surveillance, enhance diagnostic capacity, and ensure the availability of medical resources before the virus enters Bangladesh. Bangladesh Health Watch remains committed to raising awareness about public health threats. We urge everyone to stay informed, act responsibly, and consult healthcare professionals if they suspect an infection.