Khaleda Zia began treatment at the London Clinic under the supervision of Professor Patrick Kennedy.

Khaleda Zia has been admitted to a hospital called The London Clinic in the United Kingdom. Khaleda Zia’s personal physician and BNP Standing Committee member A ZM Zahid Hossain gave this information.

Khaleda Zia came to the UK for treatment seven and a half years ago. Seva took treatment for eyes and feet. She is suffering from various complications including liver cirrhosis, heart disease, lung, arthritis, kidney, diabetes.

A special air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar carrying Khaleda Zia landed at London’s Heathrow Airport at 8:59 a.m. London local time on Wednesday January 8. BNP Acting Chairman Tariq Rahman and others were already waiting there.

Later, when mother Khaleda Zia came to her son in a wheel chair, Tariq Rahman immediately hugged her and welcomed her. Instantly there is an emotionally sweet atmosphere. Meanwhile, his wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman and wife of brother late Arafat Rahman Koko Syeda Sharmila Rahman, were present.

Acting High Commissioner of Bangladesh in UK Hazrat Ali Khan welcomed Khaleda Zia with flowers at the airport. Apart from this, UK BNP President MA Malek and General Secretary Koysar M Ahmed welcomed Khaleda Zia with flowers at the airport.

Press wing of the chairperson said that Tariq Rahman left for the London clinic with his mother at 10:15 am on Wednesday. They reached the hospital around 11 o’clock. There, he started treatment under the supervision of professor and expert Dr Patrick Kennedy.

Professor Patrick Kennedy:

According to information provided on The London Clinic website, Professor Patrick Kennedy is a renowned liver specialist. He is known worldwide for his work on viral diseases of the liver. After training at University College Dublin, he completed postgraduate training in London. Joined Burts and the London School of Medicine and Dentistry as a senior lecturer in 2009. Professor Patrick Kennedy has researched chronic hepatitis B (CHB) disease. The main aim of his research was to develop special methods in the treatment of viral diseases of the liver. Patrick Kennedy has written more than 200 research papers, more than 90 peer-reviewed articles and several books on this subject. He has also edited a book on hepatogastroenterology.

Professor Kennedy is a consultant physician and hepatologist. He is working on liver disease in young people. He also works with professional athletes and Premier League football clubs on liver disease. He advises and treats the liver disease of the players in these institutions.

Professor Kennedy is an expert advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) and a member of the HBV Clinical Guideline Editorial Board. Also served as a member of the HBV Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee of the European Liver Research Association.

Professor Kennedy provides expert advice on blood viral diseases on behalf of the United Kingdom Advisory Panel (UKAP). He is the current chairman of the British Viral Hepatitis Group.

Professor Kennedy is working on novel therapies for viral liver diseases. He is the head of phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trial therapy for this disease. Professor Kennedy has created an app called HBV&Me, through which he continues to improve healthcare by keeping his research and patients in constant contact. According to the information provided on the website, Professor Kennedy’s patient visit fee is 350 pounds, approximately 52 thousand 549 taka in Bangladeshi currency. The fee for patient follow-up is 250 pounds or 37 thousand 535 taka.

It should be noted that the air ambulance sent by the Emir of Qatar carrying Khaleda Zia landed at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, January 8, around 3 pm Bangladesh time. He was taken to London Clinic Hospital from there in the evening as planned. The media cell of BNP informed that his treatment has started in the hospital.