Case filed against former President Abdul Hamid

A case has been filed against former President Abdul Hamid and his two sons Rezwan Ahmed Toufiq and Russell Ahmed Tuhin in connection with the attack on the student-public movement.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and daughter Saima Wazed are also named in the case. A total of 124 people have been named as accused in the case.

A young man named Tohmul Islam Mazharul filed the case with Kishoreganj Police Station on Tuesday (January 14) afternoon.

The young man said that he is a BNP worker. He was injured during the movement. After receiving treatment for a long time, he has now recovered somewhat and filed the case.

Since the fall of the Awami League government, nearly fifty cases have been filed in the district, including 11 cases with Kishoreganj Sadar Police Station, since August 5 last year. In these cases, 4,000 people have been named and more than 10,000 unidentified people have been named as accused. However, this is the first time that former President Abdul Hamid has been named as an accused in a case in the country.

Abdul Hamid has been named as the third accused in the case. Sheikh Hasina has been named as the first accused, and Sheikh Rehana is the second.

Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the matter and said that appropriate legal action will be taken after investigating the case.