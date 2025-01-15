Controversial govt officials to be arrested: Home adviser

Government officials, including police, involved in criminal activities and controversial roles during the Awami League government’s tenure before August 5, will be arrested, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Wednesday.

“Matiur, goat scandal Matiur was arrested today. We will bring everyone to justice who is hiding themselves.”

He made this comment to media after visiting Ansar and VDP Headquarters in the capital at 11AM.

“Those police officials involved in the controversial roles, are being arrested through video footage. Efforts are underway. Every day, two or one people are being arrested.”

There are many people, from constables to DCs, who have directly shot. There are allegations that they have been transferred or promoted. Regarding this issue, adviser Jahangir said, “No one will be spared if evidence is found against them after the inquiry.”