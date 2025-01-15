Destiny MD among 19 jailed for 12 yrs

A court in Dhaka on Wednesday sentenced Destiny Group Managing Director Rafiqul Amin and 18 others to 12 years’ imprisonment in a money laundering case.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-4 Judge Md Rabiul Alam delivered the judgement.

The court also fined all the 19 accused Tk 4515.57 crore.

Of the accused, MD Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, Destiny Group Chairman Mohammad Hossain and Destiny-2000 President Lt Gen (retd) Harun-Ar-Rashid are now in jail. The lest 15 are absconding.

On May 12, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen Harun (retd), to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined them over Tk 2,300 crore.

Rafiqul Amin was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment with Tk 200 crore fine and his wife Farah Diba was awarded eight years of imprisonment in this case.

On June 16, Rafiqul Amin moved the High Court against the sentence.

On 31 July 2012, two separate cases were filed with the Kalabagan Police Station against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny on charge of embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering it.