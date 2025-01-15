4 reform commissions submit reports to Yunus

Four reform commissions, out of six formed in the first phase, submitted their respective reports to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday morning.

Members of the four commissions went to the Chief Adviser’s office in Tejgaon to hand over their reports.

Advisers of the interim government were present.

The Electoral System Reform Commission headed by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, the Police Administration Reform Commission headed by Sarfaraz Hossain, Anti-Corruption Reform Commission headed by TIB’s Dr Iftekharuzzaman, and Constitution Reform Commission headed by Distinguished Prof at Illinois State University Dr Ali Riaz handed over their reports on Wednesday, CA’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir told UNB.

They (commissions) shared the whole thing with an elaborate description of their findings and recommendations during a meeting after submission of their reports.

After the meeting with the Chief Advisers, the media will be briefed at the Foreign Service Academy at 3 pm today (Wednesday).

CA’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam said they will share at least the executive summaries of the reports in addition to sharing the key features.

Earlier, the interim government expected five out of six reform commissions to submit their reports by January 15 in line with the extended timeframe.

The six commissions are the Electoral System Reform Commission headed by Dr Badiul Alam Majumdar, the Police Administration Reform Commission headed by Sarfaraz Hossain, the Judiciary Reform Commission headed by Justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman, Anti-Corruption Reform Commission headed by TIB’s Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Public Administration Reform Commission headed by Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, and Constitution Reform Commission headed by Distinguished Prof at Illinois State University Dr Ali Riaz.