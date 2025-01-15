Sunamganj villagers haunted by river erosion blamed on illegal soil cutting

Normally river erosion occurs in the monsoon, but surprisingly some 50 to 60 families of two unions in Jagannathpur upazila of Sunamganj have lost their homesteads and other establishments over the past few days.

The unseasonal erosion has taken a serious turn in the Kushiyara River due to factors blamed on rampant soil cutting from the riverbanks for brick kilns.

Forty residents have relocated their establishments to save those from erosion, and many still reside under the open sky. Many are still living on the riverbanks risking their lives.

On the other hand, some left poles of houses and fences on homesteads hoping that those wouldn’t be affected.

Besides, over 300 families of the unions, religious establishments, including mosques, temples, graveyards and cemeteries, and schools are under the erosion threat, caused by some influential took away soil from the river banks for brick kilns.

Those yet to be affected are passing sleepless nights fearing the river erosions, urging the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to halt it.

It was learned that the river is breaking intermittently from the Zero Point of the Raniganj Bridge of the river to Purbo Jalalpur, Bhangabari, and Baghmaina for the past few months, swallowing up three to four kilometres of land.

Visiting several areas of the unions, it was found that one Al Amin of Sonatala village in Pailgaon union and Faruk Mia, owner of Shapla Brick Field in Raniganj union, were illegally taking soil from the river banks.

Locals alleged that Al Amin was selling soil regularly without caring for the administration. Erosion was going on in the Balisree and Bagmaina areas.

Though GO bags have been thrown off the erosion continued, said the locals.

Promod Das, a resident of Raniganj village, said he had a house but it had been swallowed up by the river at night.

Bulai Robi Das, another villager, alleged that land grabbers were cutting soil from the riverbanks every year, resulting in the erosion. The land grabbers were doing the same job.

Kalpana Rani Das said, “Who will build our house? We (husband and wife) both live in a small room. I may not be able to stay the night (Sunday). The house will be broken into the river. I can’t say how we will stay, how we will live, who will feed us.”

Seeking intervention from the administration, Balishi village’s Ashraful Haque said they held a human chain demanding an end to the erosion but had no cooperation from the Water Development Board and the Administration.

Lamenting for the villages, Pailgaon Union Parishad’s Chairman Md Nazmuddin alleged that they apprised the Upazila Nirbahi Officer of the matter but no actions had been taken yet.

Water Development Board’s Deputy Assistant Engineer Sabju Kumar Shill said they threw some GO bags into the river to resist erosion.

Regarding the soil cutting, he warned that actions would be taken against those responsible.

Engineer Sabuj said they prepared a project, which is waiting for the final approval, to address the problem permanently by throwing GO bags and Blocks.

Upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC-Land) Riyadh Bin Ibrahim Bhuiyan said they learned about the soil cutting from the riverbanks and assured them they would take action against the accused.

He ordered the authorities to look into the matter soon.