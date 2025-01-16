Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch clash after Tulip Siddiq’s resignation and inflation fall

Sir Keir Starmer faced a grilling from Kemi Badenoch over Tulip Siddiq’s resignation and the economy as the two leaders clashed at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The London MP quit as a Treasury minister on Tuesday after a ministerial standards watchdog probe into links to the political movement of her aunt, the exiled former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

As City minister in charge of anti-corruption, Ms Siddiq has come under intense scrutiny over her use of properties in London linked to her aunt’s allies.

Sir Keir said he accepted the Hampstead and Highgate MP’s resignation “with sadness” – and that he wanted “to be clear that the door remains open for you going forward”.

The economy is also likely to be high on the agenda after Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ tax-raising budget fuelled market jitters, raising the cost of UK public borrowing.