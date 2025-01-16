UK will ‘never let up’ on Ukraine support, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has made his first trip to Kyiv as prime minister, vowing to put Ukraine in the “strongest possible position” in 2025.

Arriving on Thursday morning, he accompanied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to lay flowers at a wall of remembrance for those killed in the war with Russia – telling reporters the UK will “never let up” on giving the necessary support to Ukraine.

The trip is taking place to mark what Downing Street has called a “landmark 100-year partnership” pact with Ukraine. The agreement would formalise economic and military support already pledged to the country.

His visit comes just days before Donald Trump is set to re-enter the White House.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is keen to firm security guarantees from key allies, wary that a new US administration could start pushing Ukraine to make peace with Russia.

Unlike other prime ministers who have rushed to Kyiv, Sir Keir has taken his time to visit, but after six months in office he has come to Ukraine pledging long-term support against what he calls Russia’s “illegal and barbaric invasion”.

Multiple explosions and air raid sirens could be heard in Kyiv shortly after the prime minister laid a wreath in the city’s central square.

Speaking as he travelled to the country, Sir Keir said: “This is not just about the here and now, it is also about an investment in our two countries for the next century.”

“[Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s ambition to wrench Ukraine away from its closest partners has been a monumental strategic failure. Instead, we are closer than ever, and this partnership will take that friendship to the next level,” he added.

Shortly after arriving, the prime minister visited a hospital in Kyiv specialising in treating burns.

He was given a private tour of the intensive care unit where he met wounded Ukrainians on a rehabilitating ward that is supported by the British Red Cross.

Sir Keir said the injuries he saw were “a grim reminder of the heavy price that Ukraine is paying”.

“One of the consequences of this conflict has been to draw Nato more strongly together,” said the prime minister.

He added support for Ukraine was “bigger and stronger than it has been, and we must stand behind Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

“We must never let up on that and we’ve been leading the way,” he said.

Trump’s choice to become secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said earlier this week that both countries would have to make concessions to see an end to the war.

Thursday’s announcement includes economic aid, support for healthcare, and increased military collaboration on maritime security and drone technology.

Zelensky has previously said he is looking towards the UK for help getting security guarantees to deter future attacks.

Joining Nato is towards the top of his wish list, but Ukraine also wants its allies to send peacekeepers to the country if fighting does stop, to patrol the current frontline which could become a buffer zone in any peace agreement.

Ahead of the visit, Zelensky said this was something he would discuss with the prime minister.

It builds on £12.8bn of support the UK has already given to Ukraine. The country has also already committed to giving the country £3bn in military aid every year for “as long as it takes”.

Ukraine has already been using British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian military facilities far from the border.

Their arrival late last year was welcomed by Kyiv, and slammed by Moscow.

The partnership, formed of a treaty and a political declaration, is due to be presented to Parliament in the coming weeks.

Plans for it had begun under the previous Conservative government.

Sir Keir previously visited Ukraine when he was leader of the opposition in 2023, and has hosted President Zelensky twice at Downing Street since entering office.