Lutfozzaman Babar walks out of jail after 17yrs

Former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar was released from Keraniganj Central Jail on Thursday afternoon after 17 years.

He walked out of the prison around 1:48PM, senior Jail Superintendent Suraiya Akter confirmed.

Since morning, BNP leaders, activists, and people from his native Netrakona area started gathering in front of the jail centering Babar’s release.

“After 17 long years, justice has been established through the court’s verdict,” said Babar’s wife Tahmina Zaman.

On Tuesday, Babar was acquitted of life imprisonment in separate cases related to the 10truck arms smuggling in Chittagong. Through this verdict, Babar was cleared from all charges.

On December 18, last year, the High Court acquitted six death-row convicts including Lutfozzaman Babar in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.

Babar was arrested on May 28, 2007, and, alter, sentenced in various cases, including death sentences in two cases and life imprisonment in one.