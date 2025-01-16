Youth’s body found in Moulvibazar

Police recovered the body of a youth from a heel at Kamalganj upazila in Moulvibzar district on Thursday morning.

The body was recovered from Kurunji area at Kurma tea garden under Islampur union in the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Depan Munda, 35, son of Proshad Munda, a resident of the area.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body in the area on Thursday morning, and informed the police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Iftekhar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kamalganj Police Station.

He might have been killed due to previous dispute, the OC added.