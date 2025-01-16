IHDF Announces Global Medical Camp Initiative for Bangladesh and Ghana

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

London, January 14, 2025 – The International Health Development Foundation (IHDF) has announced its expanded global medical outreach program, set to take place from 3 – 14 February 2025. The announcement was made during a press conference at the London Bangla Press Club.

Building on the success of previous Bangladesh Health Tours, IHDF is extending its reach to include both Bangladesh and Ghana. The medical camps will serve several regions in Bangladesh, including Gazipur, Barishal, and the Sylhet areas of Shodor, Boldi, and Osmani Nagar. In Ghana, the team will provide services in Didaso and Duasi.

A team of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals will collaborate with local medical staff to provide free medical care and medication to over 300 underprivileged patients at each location. This initiative represents a significant expansion of IHDF’s humanitarian healthcare efforts.

The project has garnered support from multiple organisations, with The Nikah Centre serving as the main sponsor. Additional sponsors include My Marriage Rocks, Kutu Chand Foundation, SNAD Foundation, Bangladesh Medical Relief Foundation (BMRF), Donate For Good, BluePi Solutions, SCB Global, and Abdul Muqtadir Photography.

During the press conference, IHDF representatives expressed their gratitude to donors, volunteers, and supporters who have made this international medical mission possible.