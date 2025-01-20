Redbridge Community Trust Student Awards Ceremony  completed

Today’s children are tomorrow’s future. Based on this belief, Redbridge Community Trust organized an award ceremony to inculcate interest in education among students.

Students, parents and community dignitaries attended the event, which was held at St John’s Church Center in Redbridge on Saturday.

Certificates and crests were presented to students who passed GCSE and A Levels at the event. This was followed by a delightful cultural programme, which included a raffle draw and serving of traditional country food. President’s granddaughter Parihan Jannat Osman read her autobiographical story, while Dilu Nasser recited poetry.

Redbridge Community Trust President Ohid Uddin presided over the event and Megna Uddin was the moderator.

In the beginning, the general secretary of the organization Shahin Chowdhury and poet Dilu Nasser welcomed the guests.

Cllr Jotsana Islam, former mayor of Redbridge Council, spoke as a chief guest at the event. Cllr Kabir Mahmud, Cllr Saida Chowdhury, Cllr Samch Islam, Barking and Dagenham former mayor Cllr Farooq Ahmad Chowdhury, former Cllr Ayesha Chowdhury, Mufti Maulana Muhi Uddin Migdad, teacher Sirajul Bachit Chowdhury, London Bangla Press Club Vice President Barrister Tarek Choudhury also spoke.

President of Global Jandabad, Mahibur Rahman and Pravasi Kalyan Parishad Jahangir Khan. Besides, Bangladesh Teachers Association President Misba Kamal and Redbridge Welfare President Atiqur Rahman Liton also gave speeches.

Afshar Uddin Enam, Farooq Uddin and Imdad Ahmed, Vice Presidents of Redbridge Community Trust also spoke on the occasion. Other speakers included Deputy General Secretary Niaz Chowdhury, Treasurer Enamul Haque, Deputy Treasurer Ghulam Mohammad Rafiq, Press Secretary Misbah Jamal, Organizing Secretary Maqsood Ahmad, Education Secretary Sahin Ahmad, Membership Secretary Zainul Chowdhury and Social and Welfare Secretary Mohammad Abu Tarek Chowdhury.

present among the executive members. Syed Masuk Ahmad, Moinul Islam, Abu Sohail, Elin Ahmad Chowdhury, Dilu Nasser, Kamrul Hossain Ghouch, Mohammad Amin, Mohi Uddin Alamgir, Rezaul Karim Raju and Tipu Abdul Wadud.

President Ohid Uddin thanked everyone at the end of the program and hoped to take such initiatives on a larger scale in the future.