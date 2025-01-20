New uniforms unveiled for Police, RAB, and Ansar forces

The government has unveiled redesigned uniforms for Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), and Ansar forces as part of a modernization initiative for Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury announced the changes after a Law and Order Committee meeting at the Secretariat on Monday.

Each force will now have distinct uniform colors to enhance identification and functionality.

“The police will don brown uniforms, RAB personnel will wear sky blue, and Ansar members will adopt navy blue,” Chowdhury stated, adding that the transition to the new designs will be phased in to replace the current attire gradually.

Addressing concerns about costs, the adviser assured reporters that the transition would not impose a significant financial burden. “The change has been planned in a manner that avoids major budgetary issues,” he explained.

Officials emphasized that the new uniforms aim to improve the image and operational efficiency of the law enforcement agencies while maintaining cost-effectiveness. The rollout of the updated attire will begin soon.