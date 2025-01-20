Syed Nahas Pasha, Urmi Mazhar, Mahathir, Masum and Mirza Kasem were honored by UK Bangla Reporters Unity.

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

UK Bangla Reporters Unity’s new EC committee’s inauguration 2025 and UKBRU Award 2024 to honor the creative work of talented and talented young journalists in the UK has been completed.

The event was held on Sunday (January 19) afternoon at a hall in London in the presence of media personalities, Sudheejans.

Outgoing Secretary of UK Bangla Reporters Unity, London Correspondent of DBC News, Zubair Ahmad delivered the welcome speech at the beginning of the program.

Outgoing President of the organization, Reporter of Shottobani.com, Special Assignment Editor of UK Bangla Guardian Magazine Ansar Ahmad Ullah greeted all present and introduced the new committee.

Later, the main program started under the chairmanship of the new EC committee president, jagannathpurtimes.co.uk editor Prof. Shajidur Rahman and the program was conducted by the secretary of the organization, Mizanur Rahman Miru, presenter of Ikra TV.

The UKBRU Media Award is given to 5 journalists of merit, and excellence for their special contribution to journalism in the UK.



The recipients of the UKBRU Media Awards 2024 for outstanding contributions to journalism over a long period of time in the UK are—

The UKBRU Media Award 2024 was presented to Syed Nahas Pasha, Editor-in-Chief of Janomat in Print Media, Urmi Mazhar, Senior Producer and Presenter of ATN Bangla UK in Electronic Media, Mahathir Pasha, Bulletin Reporter of ITV News in Mainstream Media.

A S M Masum of Runner TV founder UKBRU Best Investigative Reporting Award 2024 for investigative reporting on YouTube online channel in UK.

UKBRU Best Investigative Reporter of the Year 2024 was awarded to Mirza Abul Kasem, Executive Editor of UK Bangla Guardian magazine, for the best investigative reporting throughout the year among the members of Reporters Unity.

Life works of UK BRU Award recipients read – Faizur Rahman Faiz, Dr. Azizul Ambia, A Rahman Ali, Saheda Rahman and Muhammad Suez.

Rahima Rahman, Chair of London’s Newham Council and First Citizen of Newham Council, presented the crest to the awardees present as a chief guest.

Among the awardees present as guests and presenting the crest was Cllr Moin Quadri, Mayor of Barking and Dagenham Council, London.

London Borough of Tower Hamlets Council Cabinet Member for Culture and Recreation Cllr Kamrul Hossain and Councilor Ajanta Dev Roy.

Speaking on the occasion –

Heroic freedom fighter Abu Musa Hasan, former speaker Ahbab Hossain, heroic freedom fighter Dewan Gouch Sultan, journalist Nilufa Yasmin Hasan, editor of Satyabani Syed Anas Pasha, poet Masuk Ibn Anis, journalist Kamal Mehdi, vice president of London Bangla Press Club Sayem Chowdhury. London Bangla Press Club treasurer Saleh Ahmad, journalist Abdul Qadir Chowdhury Murad, Channel S reporter Rezaul Karim Mridha, journalist Alaur Rahman Khan Shahin and political and cultural activist Amina Ali.

Poems were recited by – Muhammed Shahed Rahman, Advocate Belal Ahmad Bakul, Imdadun Khan and Fahmida Khatun.

Bangla songs were performed by eminent lyricists Jahangir Rana, Tahir Ali, A Rahman Oli , Advocate Belal Ahmad Bakul, Sheikh Mofazzal Hossain, Shamim Ashraf and Munna Mia.

At the beginning of the program, the collective voice performed the national anthem.