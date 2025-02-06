ICAB & ICAEW presidents agree to work on professional issues

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW) have expressed willingness to continue their work together on educational and professional development issues.

Presidents of the two prestigious CA institutes expressed their keenness in a recent meeting on the sidelines of South Asia Federation of Accountants (SAFA) in New Delhi, India, a press release here today said.

ICAEW president Malcolm Bacchus requested ICAB President Maria Howlader to come up with a detailed proposition as soon as possible so that both the institutes could discuss with a view to reach a more effective outcome.

ICAB and ICAEW have been working together in the fields of education and professional development for many years and having a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) since 2009 for mutual collaboration and pathways membership arrangement.

As the tenure of the MoU between the two organizations expires this year both sides agreed for its renewal.

Their discussions covered some professional and technical issues like using technology especially AI, audit software, implementation of sustainability reporting, quality assurance, education and examinations.

ICAB council members and former presidents Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Md. Moniruzzaman, Chief Operating Officer of ICAB Mahbub Ahmed Siddique and senior international business development manager of ICAEW Daniel Westley were present.