Missing child’s body recovered in Moulvibazar

Police on Thursday recovered the body of a child, who went missing on Wednesday, with her throat and hands cut in Moulvibazar’s Kamalganj.

The body was recovered in the morning from section number 11 of a tea garden next to Camellia Tea Garden at Shamsernagar of the upazila.

The victim was Purnima Reli, daughter of Apara Reli, a tea worker from hill number 6 of Shamsernagar Tea Garden.

According to police and locals, Purnima left her house on Wednesday afternoon to look for cows. When she did not return home even after evening, her family and locals searched for her but could not find. In the morning, workers found the girl’s body while working in the tea garden.

Shamsernagar Police outpost in-charge Zia Mostafiz Bhuiyan said, ‘The girl had marks of injury on her throat from a sharp weapon. One hand is severed. We are sending the body to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy. Preparations for a case are underway in this regard.’