Ex-minister Farhad Hossain’s wife arrested

Syeda Monalisa Islam, wife of former Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain, was arrested from the capital’s Eskaton area on Sunday night.

Law enforcement officials carried out a raid at a residence in Eskaton at night and took her into custody, confirmed Sheikh Mejbah Uddin, Meherpur Sadar Police Station OC.

Syeda Monalisa was the vice-president of central Jubo League committee.

She faces three charges, including involvement in an attack on anti-discrimination students and the public in Meherpur during the July uprising.

Earlier on September 14, police arrested Farhad from the same Eskaton area in the capital. A number of cases have been filed against Farhad in Dhaka and Meherpur district after the fall of the Awami League-led government on August 5.