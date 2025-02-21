Nation pays homage to language martyrs

The nation is paying glowing tributes to the language martyrs on the occasion of The Great Martyrs Day and the International Mother Language Day

Marking the ‘Amar Ekushey’, people from all walks of life paid homage to the language movement heroes, the valiant sons of this soil who made supreme sacrifice to establish Bangla as the mother-language in 1952, by placing wreaths and flowers at language movement memorials [Shaheed Minars] across the country.

The day is also being observed around the world as UNESCO recognised Ekushey February as the International Mother Language Day on November 17, 1999.

Since the very early hours of 21st February, thousands of people wearing traditional black and white dresses in bare feet rushed to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tribute to the 1952 language martyrs.

UNESCO also took initiative to celebrate the day by arranging a two-day event featuring technical dialogues, high-level sessions, cultural performances, and an exhibition honoring global linguistic diversity through live streaming and interpretation.

Marking the day, Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus paid tributes submitting floral wreaths to the memorial of valiant soldiers of the language movement at the Central Shaheed Minar.

Earlier on his arrival, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan, Dean of the Arts Faculty Dr. Siddiqur Rahman Khan, DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed, Deans of Science Faculty and Pharmacy Faculty and Registrar of the university welcomed the Chief Adviser.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed and the justices of Appellate Division and High court division, advisory council members, ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats, Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Navy Chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Air

Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Attorney General Advocate Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sheikh Md. Sajjad Ali, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud laid the laurels successively after the Chief Adviser.

Later, Director General of Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) Major General Md Faizur Rahman, DG of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, DG of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) AKM Shahidur Rahman, DG of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Major General Abu Mohammad Sarwar Farid, District Commissioner of Dhaka District Tanvir Ahmed on behalf of the District Magistrates paid their tributes at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar.

Meanwhile, DU VC along with its other bodies submitted tributes to the language heroes with floral garlands on behalf of the DU family.

Among the political parties and student organisations, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), Workers Party, JASOD, Communist Party of Bangladesh, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal, Samyabadi Dal, Gono Forum, Chhatra Union, Chhatra Front and Chhatra Federation paid homage to the language martyrs.

Afterwards, the area was opened to the public.