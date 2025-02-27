US needs role in Ukraine to deter Putin, says PM Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has reiterated his call for a US security guarantee in Ukraine to deter Vladimir Putin from invading again, as he prepares to meet Donald Trump.

Speaking on the plane to Washington DC, Sir Keir said he hoped the UK-US relationship could go from “strength to strength”.

But the two leaders appear to be at odds over the importance of US security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal there.

Sir Keir said discussions about potentially sending British troops to Ukraine were ongoing but he re-emphasised his belief in the importance of a so-called US “backstop”.

Asked what form he believed this backstop should take, he said: “Exactly what the configuration of that is, exactly what the backstop is, is obviously the subject of intense discussion but I’m not going to get ahead of myself on it, other than to say I’m very clear about what the principles are.”

In contrast, Trump has said: “I’m not going to make security guarantees beyond very much.

“We’re going to have Europe do that, because we’re talking about Europe as the next door neighbour.”

The president did add that the expected deal between Washington and Kyiv over access to Ukrainian minerals was

“great” for Ukraine “because they get us over there.”

“We will be on the land and that way there is going to be automatic security because nobody is going to be messing around with our people.”

It is not yet known how much security support European leaders are asking for from America, nor is the scale of any American manpower on the ground in Ukraine associated with a minerals deal.

The prime minister said: “I’m considering how we preserve peace in Europe and how we get a lasting peace in Ukraine.

“And I’m absolutely convinced that we need a lasting peace, not a ceasefire, and for that to happen we need security guarantees.

“Precisely what that layers up to, what that looks like, is obviously a subject of intense discussion. We will play our part and I’ve been clear that we will need a US backstop of some sort.

“My concern is if there is a ceasefire without a backstop, it will simply give him [Putin] the opportunity to wait and to come again because his ambition in relation to Ukraine is pretty obvious, I think, for all to see.”

Speaking at a reception at the UK Ambassador’s residence in Washington on Wednesday evening, the Sir Keir told guests that he wanted to strike a “new partnership” with the United States, and said “our best days lie ahead”.

On domestic policy, the prime minister said that “taking out a chainsaw isn’t quite my style” – a reference to an Elon Musk stunt at the conservative CPAC conference earlier this week – but said “we are stripping away red tape and bureaucracy”.

Lord Mandelson, the British ambassador, said Trump was a “very consequential president” and that “all the freedom-loving democracies in the world” faced a “very significant moment”.

“The US and the United Kingdom, we basically share everything together,” he said.

“And of course one thing we don’t need to fight over is trade, because we have this fantastically fair and balanced trade relationship when we reciprocate so much – that’s just a little thing for you to remember in the coming weeks.”

Tariffs on steel imports to the US are set to come into force in March, with the president also considering other import taxes as part of his drive to protect American businesses.

After the visit from Sir Keir, Trump will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky has said the deal on minerals is preliminary and that he still wants further agreements, arguing that without security guarantees from the US “we won’t have a ceasefire, nothing will work.”

Foreign Secretary David Lammy, speaking to ITV’s Peston programme, sounded hopeful about a deal.

“If US interests are on the ground in Ukraine, then that is the best security guarantee that the Ukrainians can have,” he said.

Sir Keir was notably guarded in his remarks in advance of Thursday’s meetings in the White House, such are the stakes and sensitivities around Ukraine, the Middle East and trade with America since Trump’s inauguration.

Strengthening and deepening the US-UK relationship might be his ambition, but it is far from guaranteed with such an unpredictable president.

But asked if he could trust Trump, given what he had said in recent weeks, the prime minister replied: “Yes, I’ve got a good relationship with him.

“As you know, I’ve met him, I’ve spoken to him on the phone, and this relationship between our two countries is a special relationship with a long history, forged as we fought wars together, as we traded together.”

Does he think President Trump sees Russia as the aggressor in Ukraine?

“Of course, the president has been very clear about the peace that he wants – he’s right about that.

“We all want peace – the question is, how do we make sure it’s a lasting peace.”

“There’s no issue between us on this,” Sir Keir insisted.

Theresa May, former prime minister and Conservative peer, urged Sir Keir to tell Trump that Russia is the aggressor in Ukraine.

Speaking in the House of Lords on Wednesday, she said: “Will he impress on President Trump that…the defence of Europe benefits the defence of America, and the Ukrainians are fighting for their independence and their sovereignty – principles which should be defended by all of us who value or benefit from economic and democratic freedom.”

Earlier this week, the prime minister announced the UK would boost military spending to 2.5% of national income by 2027, a move seen as an attempt to curry favour with the US president who has frequently attacked European countries for failing to spend more on defence.

The increase is being funded by a cut to the foreign aid budget which has angered international development charities and some of the prime minister’s own MPs.

The UK’s former security adviser Lord Sedwill told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the UK was taking the right tack in increasing defence spending and urging its European neighours to do the same.

He said: “By showing we’re willing to do more on defence… to build that capability, I think we’re showing that Europe will step up and that’s the best way to keep the US invested, even under a Trump presidency.”

In addition to the Ukraine war, talks are also expected to take in a discussion about trade and artificial intelligence.

Downing Street wants what it calls “further integration” between the two countries’ technology sectors.

The potential flashpoints for Sir Keir are numerous and considerable – it is a landmark moment in his first year as prime minister.