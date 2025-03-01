I’m Muslim before politician; Hasnat Abdullah

Hasnat Abdullah, one a the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the chief organizer of the National Citizen Party for the southern region has emphasized his muslim identity over his political identity.

He made this statement on his verified Facebook account at around 11:30 AM on Saturday.

He wrote, “Before politics, my identity is that I am a Muslim. I carry this identity and will continue to do so forever. I will never engage in any politics that hurts my beliefs or the beliefs of the people of my country. I want to make it clear in a strong voice that nothing against religious values will have a place in our politics.”

He added, “What happened was an unintended mistake. We are not infallible. If we make a mistake, please correct us as your own brothers, and without ‘if,’ ‘but,’ or ‘or,’ we will correct our mistake.”

Earlier, on Friday, the new political party, the National Citizen Party, was launched. Nahid Islam has been appointed as the convenor and Akhtar Hossain as the general secretary of the party. Hasnat Abdullah has been given the responsibility as the chief organizer of the southern region for the party.