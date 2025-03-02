Tarique Rahman greets countrymen on eve of Ramadan

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday wished the month of Ramadan would bring a message of peace and happiness to every Muslim’s life and everyone’s life would become auspicious, reports BSS.

In a message on the eve of the holy month of Ramadan, he said, it is the duty of every devout Muslim to strive to maintain peace in the society by avoiding injustice, violence and hatred.

He said Ramadan is the month of self-restraint so that the Muslim Ummah dedicates itself to a unique training to gain the closeness and blessings of Almighty Allah.

Tarique Rahman said Muslims in Bangladesh and all over the world devote themselves to achieving the purity of their souls through fasting in order to gain closeness to Allah during the month of Ramadan.

“This month is honored as the month of mercy, blessings and forgiveness. In this month, the virtue of every good deed is multiplied many times. The month of Ramadan is the month in which the Quran was revealed, guidance for mankind and a clear guidance for those who follow the right path. According to the Hadith, the gates of Hell are closed in this month,” he said.