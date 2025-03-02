Gono Odhikar Parishad presents four demands, including restructuring of Advisory Council

The Gono Odhikar Parishad has put forward four significant demands, including the reconstruction of the advisory council, to ensure the neutrality of the interim government.

President of Gono Odhikar Parishad Nurul Haque Nur expressed their demands during a press conference held at Bijoynagar in the capital on Saturday.

The demands are:

1. Resignation of student representatives from the advisory council to maintain the impartiality of the interim government.

2. Provision of proper treatment, rehabilitation, and compensation for the families of those who died in the July massacre.

3. Implementation of necessary measures to prosecute those responsible for the genocide and a call to ban the Awami League.

4. Completion of state reforms based on national consensus and the organization of national elections at the earliest possible time.

These demands were presented as part of the Gono Odhikar Parishad’s ongoing push for justice and reform.