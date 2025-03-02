Voters now 12,37,32,274 in country: EC

Currently, there are 12,37,32,274 voters in the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin announced the total number at the inauguration of National Voter Day in front of the Election Building in Agargaon on Sunday.

The EC published the final list which was finalised in 2024.

CEC Nasir Uddin said, “We have promised the nation to hold free, fair and credible elections. We have taken the initiative to update the voter list by going door to door in January and data entry is currently underway.”