Change in govt in Bangladesh may lead to change in relationship with India: Army chief

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has commented that the change in government in Bangladesh could lead to a change in Dhaka’s relations with India.

“Because as far as I am concerned, I am very clear, the present military to military relationship is very strong. And, we exchanging note on regular basis, to avoid any kind of a misgiving,” he said.

The General added, it was “too early” to take a call on the role of Bangladesh, where a change in government may bring about a change in the relationship between it and India.

“What it means, as far as I am concerned, the two-front threat is a reality,” he said in response to a question on proximity between China and Pakistan during an interactive session at the India Today Conclave.

During the session, he fielded a broad range of questions about the army’s preparedness for the future, lessons from ongoing conflicts, the situation in Bangladesh, and at the Line of Actual Control and the Line of Control.

“Now, the second thing that you have brought out is collaboration or the relationship between our western neighbour and Bangladesh.

“As far as I am concerned, since I have said that the epicentre of terrorism is in a particular country, they have a relationship with any of my neighbouring country, I should be looking worried, because as far as I am concerned, the terrorism route can be used from that country also, which is my major concern as of today,” Gen Dwivedi said, when asked about reports suggesting growing proximity between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He was also asked how the Indian Army looked at the Pakistan-China equation.

“What we have to understand is that… we have to be very clear that there is a high degree of collusivity, which we must accept. In terms of the virtual field, it’s nearly 100 per cent; in terms of physical, I would say most of the equipment there is of Chinese origin,” the Army chief said.

“So, this is the situation as of today, as far as collusivity is concerned. What it means, as far as I am concerned, the two-front threat is a reality for me,” he said.

