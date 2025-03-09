Bangladeshi companies partner with Starlink: CA office

Several Bangladeshi firms have signed agreements with Starlink to facilitate the establishment of ground earth stations in the country, according to a press release from the Chief Adviser’s Office.

A team from the US-based telecommunications service provider is currently visiting Bangladesh to assess potential locations. Discussions are ongoing regarding site selection, with some firms offering their own properties and others considering the use of government-owned Hi-Tech Park facilities.

Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser, expressed optimism that Starlink would provide reliable, high-speed internet across Bangladesh, including remote and disaster-prone areas. He emphasized that the service would enhance digital economic activities, benefiting entrepreneurs, freelancers, NGOs, and small businesses.

“We aim to finalize an effective collaboration model with Starlink within the next 90 days,” Taiyeb stated.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus had earlier invited SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to visit Bangladesh and oversee the launch of Starlink services. In a letter sent on February 19, Yunus highlighted the potential impact of Starlink on young Bangladeshis, who stand to benefit significantly from the technology.

Additionally, the Chief Adviser appointed Dr. Khalilur Rahman as his High Representative to coordinate with SpaceX and ensure Starlink’s readiness for launch within the next three months.

This initiative follows a February 13 phone discussion between Yunus and Musk, during which they explored future collaborations to accelerate Starlink’s rollout in Bangladesh.