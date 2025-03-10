Customs risk management regulations launched

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has introduced the “Customs Risk Management Regulations, 2025” for addressing economic risks such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

To this end, the revenue board issued a notification recently, reports BSS.

According to the notification, “economic risk” also refers proceeds of crime, other illegal financial activities, customs and tax evasion and transnational organized economic crimes.

As part of this initiative, a dedicated Customs Risk Management Commissionerate (CRMC) will be established.

The CRMC will be responsible for collecting, analysing and reviewing risk-related information to identify and categorise customs risks.

It will create and manage risk profiles, update online risk registers, and classify goods consignments into risk-based lanes – Red, Yellow, Blue, or Green – using targeting intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced data analysis techniques.

The CRMC will determine risk trends and nature by collecting data from national and international sources and analysing them, collect data for the purpose of monitoring and reviewing economic conditions, geographical conditions, customs duty rates, customs valuation, customs duty exemptions, regional and international agreements, market arrangements and other aspects that affect the duties and functions of customs, conducting necessary surveys and research activities and providing advice in taking remedial measures and formulating customs policies.

It will determine the criteria for the selection of consignments on the basis of random selection for all Customs Stations and Bond Commissionerates and to update the said criteria from time to time, monitor and supervise the effectiveness of risk management activities, to inform the Board and make necessary adjustments and to review the results of the activities taken against the Key Performance Indicators.

The CRMC will collect information and data from any government, semi-government and autonomous organization, any person or institution related to import and export, banks, financial institutions and other organisations and take the assistance of other organisations in analysing the information if necessary.

It will maintain confidentiality in the storage and use of confidential and sensitive information, sign any agreement or memorandum of understanding related to the functions of the Customs Risk Management Commissionerate on behalf of the National Board of Revenue, with the prior approval of the National Board of Revenue.

It will Issue risk warnings to all concerned departments, Identify the risk areas and, where appropriate, advising the concerned Customs House or Customs Station VAT Commissionerate to take timely steps to resolve them, Review the necessary information related to risks on a regular basis and updating the risk management indicators.

It will exchange information and regularly communicate and coordinate with various national and international organisations and institutions involved in risk management related to inter-country border trade, Prepare annual reports and presenting them to the Board; and Perform other duties assigned by the Board from time to time.

For the purpose of establishing proper customs control, the Customs Risk Management Commissionerate shall use ARMS (Automated Risk Management System) or a suitable automated electronic system to determine selectivity after analysing the risks related to cargo, passengers, agents and banks.

The Customs Risk Management Commissionerate shall collect the relevant data for risk management from the customs computer system.

Any information received from inside or outside Bangladesh or through confidential informants shall be collected, analysed and, if necessary, verified on-site and used as a risk management criterion.

The CRMC may follow and use the World Customs Organization Risk Management Model or International Best Practices or any risk management model approved by the Board and may establish a risk register and risk assessment database accordingly.

In order to monitor the effectiveness of the selectivity system, CRMC shall prepare an annual evaluation report from the data stored in the customs computer system or ARMS or any system capable of identifying the effectiveness of the selectivity system and the results of the risk mitigation measures adopted on its basis.