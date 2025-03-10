‘Interim govt takes any complaints of BNP personally’

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said that the interim government takes any complaints from their party personally.

“In some cases, the government tries to take revenge on us very subtly.”

The BNP leader made the remarks at a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office on Monday. The rally was held to protest the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Magura and demand the harshest punishment for the rapists.

“The number of rape incidents has increased and women are not safe anywhere in the country. If you send your daughter to school, there is no guarantee that she will return home safely.”

While commenting on administration, Rizvi said, “If the law had been properly enforced before crimes were committed, ensuring the rule of law, such a situation would not have arisen.”

He said the eight-year-old girl from Magura was violated at her sister’s house. He demanded that the government ensure the quick and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators of the crime against Achia, so that the hearts of other rapists and offenders are filled with fear and trembling.

The senior BNP leader called upon all political parties and the students who were involved in the July-August mass uprising to unite and work together to prevent crimes and bring criminals to justice.