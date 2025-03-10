Don't Miss

Anisuzzaman Chowdhury made special assistant to CA

The interim government has appointed Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury as Special Assistant to Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser (CA) of the interim government, with a state ministerial portfolio.

A state notification was issued in this regard by the Cabinet Department on Monday.

It said that the CA had appointed Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury as a Special Assistant with a state ministerial portfolio. Dr. Anisuzzaman Chowdhury has been granted executive authority by the Ministry of Finance to assist the adviser.