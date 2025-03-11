32 killed in two separate bus crashes in Mexico

At least 32 people were killed in two separate bus accidents in Mexico on Monday, according to authorities.

In Oaxaca state, a bus overturned on a highway, resulting in 18 deaths. Twelve others were hospitalized with injuries. The crash occurred near the community of Santo Domingo Narro, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Reports indicate that the victims were supporters of the ruling left-wing party, returning from a rally in Mexico City where President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariff policies.

Meanwhile, in the northern state of Durango, 14 people died in a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and a bus carrying passengers from Texas. Of the 24 people on board, only 10 survived the collision, according to civil protection authorities, reports AFP.

Deadly road accidents are unfortunately common in Mexico, often attributed to high speeds, poor road and vehicle conditions, and driver fatigue. Around 15,000 people are killed on Mexican roads annually. This latest tragedy follows another deadly accident on February 8, when 38 people lost their lives in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus in Campeche state.