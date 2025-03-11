Dues of over 16,000 workers of 7 closed Beximco garment factories cleared

The arrears of 16,142 workers of seven out of 14 closed garment factories of the Beximco Industrial Park Ltd have been cleared so far following joints efforts of the ministries of labour and employment and finance, reports BSS.

All dues of the workers of the remaining factories would be paid in phases, the handout said.

On March 6, the government handed over a cheque of Taka- 525.46 crore to pay all arrears of laid-off workers and staffs of 14 closed factories of the Beximco Industrial Park Ltd.

Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and employment AHM Shafiquzzaman handed over the cheque to Beximco Limited Managing Director Osman Kaiser Chowdhury.