Two boys held over raping 6 year old girl in Habiganj

Police arrested two teenagers on charge of raping a six-year-old girl at Baniachong upazila in Habiganj district on early Monday.

The arrested boys are aged 17 and 15, and hailing from Dakshin Jatrapasha Banamthura village of the upazila. Their age prevents their names from being published.

Police said the victim was playing with others at a field adjacent to their home in the village on Sunday afternoon. The accused took the girl to a jungle on the pretext of offering Tk 10 and raped her there.

Citing locals police sources said that, hearing her screams, locals came to the scene while the accused managed to flee.

The victim was taken to Baniachong Upazila Health Complex and later shifted to Habiganj Sadar Hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Following the incident, the victim’s grandmother filed a case accusing the duo with nearby police station in this connection.

Probash Kumar Singha, additional superintendent of police (Ajmiriganj-Baniachong Circle) said they detained the accused shortly after the case was lodged.

The accused were produced before the court on Monday, which ordered to send them to the Juvenile Development Centre in Gazipur.

The victim’s maternal uncle said his brother-in-law had long been ill but his condition worsened on Sunday night after hearing this incident.

Finally, he died at 11pm on Monday.