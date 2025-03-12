Salman F Rahman, Atiqul Islam arrested in fresh case

Salman F Rahman, former Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Private Sector and Investment, and Atiqul Islam, former Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), have been arrested in connection with a new case related Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

However, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism’s former Senior Secretary M Mohibul Haque was also arrested.

The orders of arresting them were made following a request from the police, which was granted by Metropolitan Magistrate Awlad Hossain Muhammad Jonaid in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, investigating officers presented the accused before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, seeking their formal arrest in the ongoing investigation. After a hearing, the court approved the request.

Salman F Rahman and Atiqul Islam were arrested in connection with a murder case filed at Vatara Police Station, while Mohibul Haque was detained in relation to an attempted murder case registered at Tejgaon Police Station.