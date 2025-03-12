PSG triumphs over Liverpool on penalties, Bayern thrash Leverkusen in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Liverpool, which ended 1-1 on aggregate. PSG held their nerve, winning 4-1 in the shootout, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saving two penalties to secure the French side’s place in the last eight. Ousmane Dembélé’s first-leg goal was enough to send the tie to extra-time after Liverpool’s late winner in the first leg.

Despite early pressure from Liverpool, PSG held firm, and Dembélé’s goal in the 12th minute, capitalizing on a defensive error, proved to be the decider in a tense second leg. The match went to penalties, where Donnarumma’s heroics, including key saves from Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones, allowed PSG to seal the win. Captain Marquinhos expressed pride in his team’s performance, noting their deserving progression. PSG will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the next round.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich completed a comprehensive 5-0 aggregate win over Bayer Leverkusen with a 2-0 victory in the second leg. Harry Kane was again the star, scoring and assisting to ensure the tie was firmly in Bayern’s grasp after their 3-0 first-leg win. Kane’s tap-in in the 52nd minute and Alphonso Davies’ late strike finished off Leverkusen, with Kane praising the team’s proactive approach to the game. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso acknowledged that his team’s chances were dashed by the difficulty of overturning a heavy first-leg deficit.

Barcelona also progressed to the quarter-finals, overcoming Benfica 4-1 on aggregate. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha were instrumental in securing a 3-1 victory in the second leg. Yamal’s brilliant solo run and Raphinha’s brace sealed the win after Benfica’s Nicolas Otamendi temporarily reduced the deficit. The match was overshadowed by the recent death of Barcelona’s club doctor, Carles Minarro, with the team dedicating the win to him.

Inter Milan also moved on to the next stage with a 2-1 victory over Feyenoord, completing a 4-1 aggregate win. Marcus Thuram’s early strike and Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty ensured the Italians advanced despite a Feyenoord goal from Jakub Moder.

With the quarter-final draw taking shape, Bayern Munich looks poised to challenge for their first Champions League title since 2015, while PSG, Barcelona, and Inter continue their campaigns.