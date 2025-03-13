PBI to reinvestigate Farhad Mazhar abduction case

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been ordered to reinvestigate the alleged abduction of writer, columnist, and poet Farhad Mazhar, nearly eight years after the incident.

On July 3, 2017, Mazhar was reportedly abducted from outside his residence in Dhaka’s Shyamoli area. His wife, Farida Akhter, now an advisor to the interim government, filed an abduction case after receiving ransom calls demanding Tk 3.5 million.

Later that day, law enforcement traced Mazhar’s location and rescued him 19 hours later from a bus in Jashore’s Abhoynagar.

Following an investigation, Detective Branch Inspector Mahbubul Islam submitted a final report on October 31, 2017, stating that no evidence of abduction was found.

Instead, the report suggested prosecuting Mazhar and his wife under sections 211 and 109 of the Penal Code for allegedly providing false information.

The court accepted the report and initiated proceedings against them.

However, the plaintiffs contested the report, filing a revision petition at Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court.

After the recent change in government, the court reconsidered their objections, and on March 11, Metropolitan Magistrate Minhajur Rahman directed the PBI to reinvestigate the case. The agency must submit its findings by April 27.

Plaintiffs’ lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah claims that the previous administration may have suppressed evidence to protect those involved. He expressed hope that the fresh investigation will uncover the truth and bring the perpetrators to justice.