Proposal given to raise age limit for doctors in BCS exam

A proposal has been given to increase the age limit for doctors appearing in the BCS examination from 32 to 34 years, said Prof Sayedur Rahman, special assistant at the Ministry of Health, on Thursday.

The government has decided to recruit 2,000 doctors through a special Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination to address the shortage of medical professionals, he said at a press conference at the secretariat.

About the recent protests by doctors over salaries and benefits, Prof Sayedur said, “Doctors had been deprived for a long time under the previous government. The interim government is sincerely addressing their demands and will take necessary measures soon.”

He said following government assurances, most doctors have withdrawn from their strike, though some hospital interns and students continue to boycott classes and work.

The health ministry has urged them to return to work, he added.

He also said that to ensure the safety of both doctors and patients, the Health Protection Act will be placed before the advisory council within the next two to three weeks.

The legal process for the act is expected to be completed within a week, he added.